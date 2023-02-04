This development has angered the US and in protest has cancelled the Beijing trip of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He was scheduled to leave for China on Friday night. This would have been the first visit of a top American diplomat to China in several years. The postponing of Blinken's trip, which had been agreed to in November by Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is a blow to those on both sides who saw it as an overdue opportunity to stabilize an increasingly fractious relationship. The last visit by a U.S. secretary of state was in 2017.