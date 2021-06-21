It said cryptocurrency trading “disrupts normal economic and financial order" and can facilitate money laundering and other crime.
Regulators tightened prohibitions against handling cryptocurrencies in 2017 and publicly reminded banks about their potential risks in May, possibly reflecting concern cryptocurrency mining and trading was continuing.
Regulators in several Chinese regions have ordered cryptocurrency mining operations to shut down.
The Chinese central bank is developing an electronic version of the country's yuan that could be tracked and controlled by Beijing.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
