Chinese billionaire Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group

Billionaire Jack Ma has given up control of Ant Group Co., China’s biggest fintech platform, which he helped create. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Billionaire Jack Ma has given up control of Ant Group Co., China’s biggest fintech platform, which he helped create.

Ant adjusted its voting rights structure, according to an announcement on Saturday. The change involves giving 10 individuals — including the founder, management and employees — voting rights independently.

Ant adjusted its voting rights structure, according to an announcement on Saturday. The change involves giving 10 individuals — including the founder, management and employees — voting rights independently. {{name}} {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}} {{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.