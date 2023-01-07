Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Chinese billionaire Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma gives up control of Ant Group

1 min read . 09:15 AM ISTBloomberg
Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of China's Alibaba Group

  • Jack Ma has given up control of Ant Group Co--China’s biggest fintech platform

Billionaire Jack Ma has given up control of Ant Group Co., China’s biggest fintech platform, which he helped create. 

Ant adjusted its voting rights structure, according to an announcement on Saturday. The change involves giving 10 individuals — including the founder, management and employees — voting rights independently. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

