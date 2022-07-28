Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to give up control of Ant Group: Report

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma plans to give up control of Ant Group Co "to appease regulators following a lengthy crackdown," Bloomberg news agency reported on Thursday. Ma, who doesn't hold any titles at Ant, currently controls 50.52% of voting rights in the company. He could transfer some of his voting power to other Ant officials. The Chinese fintech company's US-listed were trading lower before the bell.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}