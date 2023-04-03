Chinese colleges encourage students to fall in love amind declining birth rate2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:19 AM IST
China's population shrank last year for the first time in six decades. In 2022, the national birth rate hit a record low - 6.77 births per 1,000 people.
In China, two colleges are encouraging students to use extended spring vacations to feel the beauty of spring and love. This comes amid the Chinese government's initiative to motivate the young couple to have more children to reverse the declining birth rate in the country.
