Chinese companies selling branded products for cheap price; US customers react, ‘We are not winning this trade war’

Various social media videos and posts claim that Chinese companies are trying to sell cheaper products to US customers amid the ongoing trade war.

user has written that their feed is suddenly flooded with Chinese manufacturers trying to sell products directly to American customers. The user points out that even after adding import tariffs and shipping costs, the prices are still much lower than buying the same products from American companies.

“We are not winning this trade war lmao,” the user quipped.

In another video, a TikTok influencer claims that some of Lululemon’s yoga wear is actually produced by suppliers based in Xianglong, China.

According to the influencer, factories like Xianglong Clothing and Hung Oisun Clothing, both located in Yiwu, manufacture apparel not just for Lululemon but also for popular brands like Fila and Under Armour.

The influencer pointed out that while big brands like Lululemon sell a pair of leggings for up to $100. However, the same products from these factories can cost as little as $5-$6.

According to Reuters, Chinese companies selling on Amazon are planning to increase prices for US customers or leave the US market. This comes after former US President Donald Trump announced a big rise in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said tariffs would go up from 104% to 125%. This move has increased tension between China and the US, the world’s two largest economies.

US customers react Meanwhile, US customers have shared their take on this.

“We can buy sowing machines here. The difference is that we will automate. We can live without Temu and Shien. The quality will be better,” wrote a Twitter (now X) user.

“I don’t think anyone was ever under the impression that big brands aren’t making 70% margins or higher. You are paying for the convenience and the brand recognition. Providing a direct line will definitely be of impact it all depends on whether they are able to market correctly,” came from another.

One user commented, “If you're not building your own clothing brand amid this turmoil, are you even hustling?”