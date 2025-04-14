$100 Lululemon, Under Armour gear for $6? TikTok reveals dirt cheap China direct sales; US buyers stunned

Various social media posts and videos claim that Chinese companies are selling cheaper products—including brands like Lululemon, Fila, and Under Armour—directly to US customers amid the ongoing trade war.

Advertisement

One user wrote that their feed is suddenly flooded with Chinese manufacturers trying to sell products directly to American consumers. The user pointed out that even after adding import tariffs and shipping costs, the prices remain significantly lower than those of similar products sold by American companies.

“We are not winning this trade war, lmao,” the user quipped.

Also Read | US exempts THESE 20 items from Trump tariffs amid trade war | Check full list

In another video, a TikTok influencer claimed that some of Lululemon’s yoga wear is produced by suppliers based in Xianglong, China.

According to the influencer, factories like Xianglong Clothing and Hung Oisun Clothing, located in Yiwu, manufacture apparel for Lululemon and popular brands like Fila and Under Armour.

The influencer pointed out that big brands like Lululemon sell a pair of leggings for up to $100. However, the same products from these factories can cost as little as $5-$6.

Advertisement

Read More

According to Reuters, Chinese companies selling on Amazon are planning to increase prices for US customers or leave the US market. This comes after former US President Donald Trump announced a big rise in tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said tariffs would increase from 104 per cent to 125 per cent. This move has increased tensions between China and the US, the world’s two largest economies.

US customers react Meanwhile, US customers have shared their take on this.

“We can buy sowing machines here. The difference is that we will automate. We can live without Temu and Shien. The quality will be better,” wrote a Twitter (now X) user.

“I don’t think anyone was ever under the impression that big brands aren’t making 70% margins or higher. You are paying for the convenience and the brand recognition. Providing a direct line will definitely be of impact it all depends on whether they are able to market correctly (sic),” another user posted. Advertisement

One user commented, “If you're not building your own clothing brand amid this turmoil, are you even hustling?”