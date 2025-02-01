A Chinese company in Shenzhen has ignited a wave of criticism and raised legal concerns after taking drastic measures to punish employees for allegedly spending too much time in the restroom, as per a report.

Photos of employees using toilet posted publicly The Lixun Diansheng company, based in Guangdong province, came under scrutiny after it was reported on January 20 that the firm had posted photos of several staff members using the toilet on the restroom wall, according to South China Morning Post.

Photos taken for inappropriate behavior in restroom The photographs were reportedly taken after employees were caught smoking and playing mobile games in the restroom, activities the company deemed inappropriate. The company claimed the employees were occupying the toilet for excessive periods and ignoring knocks on the door when staff attempted to address the situation. In response, staff members climbed a ladder to take the pictures, which were then printed and displayed publicly as a warning to others.

Also Read | THIS Chinese company pays employees in vouchers instead of cash

Backlash over invasion of privacy The company’s actions, which included sharing the photos to discourage similar behavior, sparked immediate backlash online. Many criticised the practice as an invasion of privacy and a violation of employee rights.

Company removes photos The company later removed the images, explaining that they were taken down because they “do not look good.”

Also Read | The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Check when you can catch it