Chinese company sparks outrage by posting employees’ toilet pics as punishment for long breaks

  • Chinese company Lixun Diansheng faced backlash after posting photos of employees using the restroom as punishment for excessive time and inappropriate behavior. The images were later removed. The incident has raised concerns about privacy violations and employee rights.

Lixun Diansheng company in Guangdong province sparked criticism after posting restroom photos of employees who were allegedly caught smoking and gaming. (Representative Image)(Pexels)

A Chinese company in Shenzhen has ignited a wave of criticism and raised legal concerns after taking drastic measures to punish employees for allegedly spending too much time in the restroom, as per a report.

Photos of employees using toilet posted publicly

The Lixun Diansheng company, based in Guangdong province, came under scrutiny after it was reported on January 20 that the firm had posted photos of several staff members using the toilet on the restroom wall, according to South China Morning Post.

Photos taken for inappropriate behavior in restroom

The photographs were reportedly taken after employees were caught smoking and playing mobile games in the restroom, activities the company deemed inappropriate. The company claimed the employees were occupying the toilet for excessive periods and ignoring knocks on the door when staff attempted to address the situation. In response, staff members climbed a ladder to take the pictures, which were then printed and displayed publicly as a warning to others.

Backlash over invasion of privacy

The company’s actions, which included sharing the photos to discourage similar behavior, sparked immediate backlash online. Many criticised the practice as an invasion of privacy and a violation of employee rights.

Company removes photos

The company later removed the images, explaining that they were taken down because they “do not look good.”

Company emphasizes smoking ban

Lixun Diansheng also confirmed that the photos were part of an ongoing policy aimed at reducing inappropriate behavior, including a smoking ban in its restrooms. The company emphasised that the policy had been in place for months, although it had only recently been exposed on social media.

