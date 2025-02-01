Chinese company sparks outrage by posting employees’ toilet pics as punishment for long breaks

A Chinese company in Shenzhen has ignited a wave of criticism and raised legal concerns after taking drastic measures to punish employees for allegedly spending too much time in the restroom, as per a report.
The Lixun Diansheng company, based in Guangdong province, came under scrutiny after it was reported on January 20 that the firm had posted photos of several staff members using the toilet on the restroom wall, according to South China Morning Post.
The photographs were reportedly taken after employees were caught smoking and playing mobile games in the restroom, activities the company deemed inappropriate. The company claimed the employees were occupying the toilet for excessive periods and ignoring knocks on the door when staff attempted to address the situation. In response, staff members climbed a ladder to take the pictures, which were then printed and displayed publicly as a warning to others.
The company’s actions, which included sharing the photos to discourage similar behavior, sparked immediate backlash online. Many criticised the practice as an invasion of privacy and a violation of employee rights.
The company later removed the images, explaining that they were taken down because they “do not look good.”
Lixun Diansheng also confirmed that the photos were part of an ongoing policy aimed at reducing inappropriate behavior, including a smoking ban in its restrooms. The company emphasised that the policy had been in place for months, although it had only recently been exposed on social media.