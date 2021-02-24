OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework
He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally, the court said (Photo: Reuters)
He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally, the court said (Photo: Reuters)

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:59 PM IST Ryan Woo,Lusha Zhang, Reuters

The woman, who did not work outside the home during the marriage, sought compensation for housework she had done after her husband filed for divorce at a district court in Beijing last year.

BEIJING : A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan ($7,700) as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday.

Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect the rights of individuals, spouses can seek compensation from their partners in a divorce if they have shouldered more responsibilities - including housework.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan.

Approached PM Narendra Modi when I came into power, says Imran Khan

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST
NPS offers income tax benefits for the salaried as well as the self-employed

CBDT issues refunds of over 1.95 cr to more than 1.93 cr taxpayers in FY21

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Number of UHNIs to rise 63% to 11,198 in 5 years in India: Report

1 min read . 05:50 PM IST
Image for representation.

Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST

The woman, who did not work outside the home during the marriage, sought compensation for housework she had done after her husband filed for divorce at a district court in Beijing last year.

The judge ruled in her favour, telling the man to pay 50,000 yuan for her labour, according to state television.

He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally.

The award of compensation for housework sparked debate on Chinese social media, with many netizens saying the amount was too little.

"A nanny's annual income is already in the tens of thousands of yuan," said a social media user. "This is too little."


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout