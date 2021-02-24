He must also pay 2,000 yuan a month to support their child, with other assets such as property to be divided equally, the court said

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for 5 years of housework

The woman, who did not work outside the home during the marriage, sought compensation for housework she had done after her husband filed for divorce at a district court in Beijing last year.