OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine by CanSino Biologics Inc (REUTERS)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine by CanSino Biologics Inc (REUTERS)

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2021, 02:19 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The Chinese maker of the single-shot vaccine will be giving Pakistan preferential access and pricing
  • The company also plans to decrease the cost of procuring the vaccines by 25%, through filling the vials locally

CanSino Biologics Inc. has offered 20 million shots to Pakistan as it gets ready to release efficacy results “in a few days" from phase III trials that have recently been completed in the South Asian nation, according to its local partner.

The Chinese maker of the single-shot vaccine will be giving Pakistan preferential access and pricing, said Hasan Abbas Zaheer, technical adviser at AJM Pharma Pvt., the local partner. It has already applied with Pakistan’s drug regulator to get approval.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Te remains of a truck carrying explosives that detonated in Shivamogga

Shivamogga blast: Quarry owner, dynamite supplier held

1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is currently in the third phase of its clinical trial, comprising of 26,000 participants, to determine the efficacy of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech 1st Indian covid-19 vaccine maker to publish peer-reviewed data

2 min read . 02:29 PM IST
A healthcare worker receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Covaxin Phase 3 trials: 13,000 volunteers receive 2nd Covid vaccine dose, says Bharat Biotech

1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine by CanSino Biologics Inc

Chinese Covid-19 vaccine maker CanSino to offer Pakistan 20 million doses

2 min read . 02:19 PM IST

“We need to keep in mind that this coronavirus vaccine is a very scarce commodity, highly in demand and you know the other countries many months ago started the advance booking, we also need to do the same, we are already late on that," said Zaheer in a phone interview. “Once Pakistan does a booking, we will be in a position to know the delivery. I am sure the delivery will be much before other manufacturers."

The company also plans to decrease the cost of procuring the vaccines by 25%, through filling the vials locally.

Concern is mounting over a growing vaccine disparity between rich and poor nations which the World Health Organization’s Director-General has called a “catastrophic moral failure". Pakistan is not among the 51 nations that have started administering shots despite being the fifth most populous country globally, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

The South Asian country has already ordered 1.2 million doses from Chinese state-backed vaccine developer Sinopharm, manufactured by unit China National Biotec Group Co., with deliveries to start Jan. 31. It has also given approval to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot for private use.

Results from the phase III trials in Pakistan will likely be the earliest indication of the CanSino vaccine’s protection level against Covid-19. A high efficacy level will add another weapon against the pandemic, though other Chinese vaccines have been greeted with some skepticism because of confusing trial data.

Chinese developers have trailed behind western frontrunners in reporting interim test results. As the country has mostly been able to control its coronavirus outbreaks, CanSino and other Chinese developers have had to search abroad for phase III testing sites. CanSino eventually started late-stage trials in Pakistan, Russia, Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

Pakistan is currently going through a second wave of infections that caused a peak in hospitalizations and deaths last month. Still, the nation has largely been spared the sweeping outbreaks of its neighbors Iran and India: total cases number 527,000 and fatalities over 11,000.

The CanSino trial in Pakistan completed the enrollment of 17,500 participants a few days ago, after the target number was increased from 10,000 participants. Only minor side effects among volunteers have been recorded so far, such as low-grade fever and body ache for one or two days, said Zaheer.

CanSino has also agreed to supply 35 million doses to Mexico while Malaysia is in talks to get 3.5 million shots.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout