Chinese daily hails India's foreign policy led by PM Modi, says ‘moving towards great power’
The Global Times article lauds India's foreign policy strategy led by PM Modi, acknowledging its multi-alignment approach and strengthening relationships with global powers like the US, Japan, and Russia. It notes that India has become a new geopolitical factor to be considered.
The Global Times, a state-controlled media outlet in China, has commended India's economic strategies and diplomatic accomplishments during the last four years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. This positive assessment was articulated in an article titled “Bharat Narrative," highlighting New Delhi's strategic thinking in “foreign policy has evolved, moving towards a great power strategy."