Chinese delivery agent, 55, dies napping on his electric bike after 18-hour shift; sparks outrage on workplace stress

Workplace Stress: In China, a 55-year-old food delivery driver in Hangzhou, tragically passed away while napping on his electric bike after enduring grueling 18-hour shifts. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, has sparked widespread outrage and concern about the working conditions faced by delivery drivers in the gig economy.

The incident gained attention when a mother reached out to the India head of Ernst and Young, revealing that her 26-year-old daughter, a Chartered Accountant, had succumbed to overwhelming workplace stress.

The delivery agency in China, identified as Yuan, gained notoriety online under the nickname “Order King” due to his relentless dedication to his job. Reports from the South China Morning Post reveal that he was often seen working late into the night, handling numerous orders. Witnesses indicated that Yuan was on the clock from around 9 PM on September 5 and was discovered unresponsive by a fellow driver at 1 AM the next day.

Despite his demanding schedule, Yuan earned between 500 and 600 yuan (approximately ₹5,900 to ₹7,000) daily, with earnings rising to over 700 yuan on rainy days. His commitment to his work was evident; he would sometimes push himself to work until 3 AM, only to wake at 6 AM for another shift. Friends noted that he often took brief naps on his bike whenever fatigue set in, ready to resume as soon as another order came through.

Just a month prior to his death, Yuan had suffered a leg fracture in a traffic accident while making a delivery, the Chinese daily reported. After taking about ten days to recover, he returned to the job to support his 16-year-old son, who is studying in Hangzhou after relocating from Hubei province.

The local authorities, specifically the Xianlin Sub-district Office in the Yuhang district, confirmed that Yuan collapsed despite attempts at emergency treatment.

