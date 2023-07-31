Chinese eatery forced to shut after viral video of male waiters feeding women mouth to mouth emerges

The South China Morning Post reported that the dance routines at the Macho Restaurant included acts like "rod licking," something similar to pole dancing, along with suggestive dancing. Some of the "macho men" even fed female customers mouth-to-mouth, went as far as feeding female customers directly from their mouths, wipe their mouths afterward, and even offer shoulder massages as part of the provocative experience. Sometimes children are also the part of the guest list, the report added.