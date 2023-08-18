Chinese embassy commends Indian Coast Guard for mid-sea evacuation

The Chinese embassy praised the Indian Coast Guard for effectively executing a medical rescue operation for a Chinese citizen from a research vessel named MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2, which was flying the flag of Panama. As reported by ANI, the operation took place approximately 200 kilometres away from the Mumbai coast in the Arabian Sea during the night between August 16 and 17. Despite adverse weather circumstances and the darkness of the night, the evacuation was successfully conducted. “Our heartful appreciation to @IndiaCoastGuard for the timely and professional medical evacuation of a Chinese citizen in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai," tweeted the Chinese Embassy in India. Also Read: India, China agree to resolve border issues in expeditious manner after 2-day meet The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday received information that a crew member — Yin Weigyang — onboard the research vessel had a cardiac attack and required urgent medical attention. Communication was established immediately with the vessel, which was en route from China to the UAE necessary telemedicine advice was provided promptly.

"In a daring operation, @IndiaCoastGuard #ALH MK-III evacuates a #Chinese national from MV Dong Fang Kan Tan No 2 around 200 Km mid-sea amidst challenging night conditions & extreme weather. Patient was reported chest pain &cardiac arrest symptoms," Indian Coast Guard said on the X (formerly known as Twitter).

Utilizing the most effective choices for a prompt evacuation and subsequent medical care, the individual was lifted by the CG ALH MK-III helicopter and received initial medical assistance. Afterwards, they were handed over to the ship's medical team for continued treatment.

The rapid action performed by the CG ALH and CGAS Daman during the nighttime effectively rescued the life of an international person at sea. This incident strongly reinforces the Indian Coast Guard's dedication to their guiding principle of "We Protect."

(With insights from ANI)