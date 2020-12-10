The Chinese embassy in the US on Wednesday said its official Twitter account was hacked after it retweeted President Donald Trump's tweet, in which he accused the Democrats of cheating in the presidential election.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote, "If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn't the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?"

Also read: The pandemic push to the silver economy

View Full Image Twitter had put a label on Trump's tweet saying: This claim about election fraud is disputed.

The post carrying a Twitter warning that the claim of election fraud is "disputed" was retweeted by the official account for the Chinese government's presence in the US, catching the eye of Twitterati.

The embassy then tweeted saying: "The Chinese Embassy twitter account was hacked this afternoon and we condemn such an act. For clarification, the Embassy didn’t do any retweeting on Dec.9."

The Chinese Embassy twitter account was hacked this afternoon and we condemn such an act. For clarification, the Embassy didn’t do any retweeting on Dec.9. — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) December 10, 2020

This comes days after China criticised America over sanctions against Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.

China's foreign ministry had summoned a top US diplomat in China to express "strong indignation and strong condemnation" and vowed to take "reciprocal" action.

The China and US relationship has deteriorated during Trump's term as the country's president as the two countries sparred over trade, technology, human rights, and visas for journalists and diplomats.

However, the Chinese government had formally congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on winning the election on 26 November.

Trump, who remains president until Biden’s inauguration in January, has continued to issue executive orders and sanctions against China and its officials, and main appointees have continued to air major accusations and criticisms.

However, despite several efforts, President Trump continues to make allegations about voter and election fraud without offering any proof, with polls showing that Joe Biden fairly won the election.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via