Chinese firm eyeing US listings must file more disclosures: SEC chair

Chinese companies will have to tell the regulator and investors whether certain actions could affect the firm's financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements

The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that he had asked staff to mandate certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before registration statements can be declared effective.

Gary Gensler also said in a statement that the new disclosures will require Chinese companies tell the regulator and investors whether certain actions could affect the firm's "financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements."

