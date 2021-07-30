Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chinese firm eyeing US listings must file more disclosures: SEC chair

Chinese firm eyeing US listings must file more disclosures: SEC chair

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. (File photo)
1 min read . 10:26 PM IST Reuters

Chinese companies will have to tell the regulator and investors whether certain actions could affect the firm's financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements

The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday that he had asked staff to mandate certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before registration statements can be declared effective.

Gary Gensler also said in a statement that the new disclosures will require Chinese companies tell the regulator and investors whether certain actions could affect the firm's "financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements."

Reuters earlier on Friday exclusively reported that the agency has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings and other sales of securities by Chinese companies while it crafts new guidance for disclosing to investors the risk of a new regulatory crackdown by Beijing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

