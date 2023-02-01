Chinese food vlogger cooks, eats great white shark; gets fined $24,000
- According to the report, the food vlogger broke China’s wildlife protection laws when she purchased the animal in April 2022 and later consumed it.
Often food vlogger go deep in their profession which lands them in trouble. Recently, Chinese authorities fined a food blogger of 125,000 yuan (S$24,000) after she posted a video showing her illegally buying and eating a great white shark, reported The Straits Times on 30 January.
