Chinese Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka as forex crisis deepens

But it’s unclear if the Rajapaksa family, which holds power in Sri Lanka and is seen as close to Beijing, supports turning to the U.S.-based global body. Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on Monday said the government hasn’t made a decision to approach the IMF, and unveiled a relief package valued at more than $1 billion to calm public anger over the surging prices of food and medical items. He also said no new taxes were planned.