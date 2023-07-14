Chinese hackers breached US Commerce chief's emails; Blinken warns Chinese counterpart1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 01:45 AM IST
US Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo was among a group of senior US officials whose emails were hacked earlier this year by a group Microsoft says is based in China
US Commerce Department Secretary Gina Raimondo was among a group of senior US officials whose emails were hacked earlier this year by a group Microsoft says is based in China, according to a person briefed on the matter, as fallout from the digital theft continues to spread.
