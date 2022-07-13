Have you ever come across an ice cream that doesn't melt? Well, video of expensive ice treats of a Chinese ice cream brand ‘Chicecream’ not seeming to melt when exposed to a lighter has gone viral on social media.

But, at the same time, questions are being raised on the health aspects of this product as the ingredient in question is carrageenans, a seaweed extract, that some studies have suggested causes health problems and perhaps even cancer.

However, the ice cream brand claimed in a statement released on popular Chinese website Weibo that the main components of the bay salt coconut-flavoured ice cream are milk, single cream, coconut pulp, condensed milk and milk powder, adding that 40% of this ice cream is made up of solid materials.

The company has stated carrageenans are widely used in ice cream and beverages.

The carrageenan gum helps the milk proteins maintain stability, the ice cream brand said.

However, the company's statement was unable to convince people over safe consumption of the product, while also not being able to justify the prices of the expensive ice cream.

The footage sparked a buzz online, prompting users to question the company's high prices and whether the products were overloaded with additives.

People who saw the video questioned the price of the USD 10 popsicle. Other videos that circulated showed the ice cream seeming to stay solid in an 88-degree room and under a blowtorch, as per media reports.

Dubbed the "Hermes of Ice Cream" due to its products' high prices, Shanghai-based Chicecream -- known as Zhong Xue Gao in Chinese -- has stated "that all of its products are in line with quality standards set by China's national authority.

Chicecream has promoted itself as a Chinese alternative to Western brands such as Magnum and Haagen-Dazs, using supposedly natural ingredients and locally-inspired product designs.