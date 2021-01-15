Chinese investors pour billions into stocks on US blacklist

Chinese investors pour billions into stocks on US blacklist3 min read . 11:11 PM IST
Buyers using the Stock Connect trading link have snapped up the equivalent of a net $15.8 billion in Hong Kong shares this year
Investors from mainland China have spent billions of dollars buying beaten-down shares in Hong Kong-listed companies subject to a U.S. government blacklist.
Buyers using a trading link known as Stock Connect have bought the equivalent of a net $15.8 billion in Hong Kong shares in the first nine trading days of this year, according to Wind, with a heavy concentration on stocks targeted by the U.S.
