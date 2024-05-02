Chinese lunar probe set for take-off with Pakistani miniature satellite on board. Details here
Pakistan's ICUBE-QAMAR cubesat to travel to the moon on China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe along with payloads from France and ESA.
China is set to launch a lunar probe on Friday with Pakistani miniature satellite ICUBE-QAMAR cubesat on board. Details shared by the China National Space Administration also noted that this was the first mission to ever attempt a collection of samples from the far side of the moon. Chang'e-6 is currently preparing for takeoff from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in Hainan Province.