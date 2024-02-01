 Chinese man, girlfriend executed for killing his two kids to start new family together | Mint
Chinese man, girlfriend executed for killing his two kids to start new family together
Chinese man, girlfriend executed for killing his two kids to start new family together

 Livemint

A Chinese couple were executed more than two years after China's Supreme Court approved their death sentence for throwing their two children out of the window of an apartment building as they wanted to start a new family together.

Zhang Bo was convicted of throwing his two children out of a high-rise apartment window from the 15th floor in 2020, while Ye Chengchen was convicted of forcing her boyfriend to kill the children.Premium
Zhang Bo was convicted of throwing his two children out of a high-rise apartment window from the 15th floor in 2020, while Ye Chengchen was convicted of forcing her boyfriend to kill the children.

A Chinese couple on Wednesday were executed more than two years after China's Supreme Court approved their death sentence for throwing their two children out of the window of an apartment building as they wanted to start a new family together, China Daily reported on Thursday.

The horrific incident caused nationwide outrage, causing stringent punishment for Zhang Bo and his girlfriend Ye Chengchen. Zhang was convicted of throwing his two children out of a high-rise apartment window from the 15th floor in 2020, while Ye was convicted of forcing her boyfriend to kill the children.

Zhang had an extramarital affair with Ye without telling her that he was married and had two kids. Later he divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February 2020. He had a two-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy. Ye asked him to get rid of the children because she considered them to be an "obstacle" in their relationship. The couple staged an "accidental" fall, resulting in the deaths of the two kids.

The Supreme Court held that the motive of the couple was “despicable" and the “means brutal", warranting severe consequences in accordance with the law.

The couple was sentenced to death in 2021 but were only executed this week following a lengthy appeal process which resulted in a second trial for Zhang and Ye, China Daily said.

The Chongqing High People’s Court upheld the original ruling and said that the sentences handed down to Zhang and Ye were appropriate. The ruling was then submitted to the Supreme People’s Court for approval, which found both their roles and overall influence were equivalent, with each playing a primary role and being the principal offender.

In China, executions are only allowed if the Supreme People's Court approves. Hence any death sentence handed down by a lower court is submitted to the top court for further review. 

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 01:11 PM IST
