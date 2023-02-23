Chinese media backs India's I-T raid against BBC, calls UK media company 'propaganda machine'
- The Chinese media wrote, ‘BBC made the documentary on Gujarat riots as the 'West's disfavor of Modi's governing style and the UK's unease toward the rapid development of India'
Chinese Communist Party's tabloid has taken a dig at UK's broadcasting company BBC in its latest opinion-editorial (op-ed) piece. Song Luzheng, a research fellow at Fudan University in the Global Times newspaper, has called BBC a 'propaganda machine'. The Chinese state media's op-ed has come days after India's Income Tax Department conducted a survey operation at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai headquarters as part of a tax evasion probe.
