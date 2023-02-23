Chinese Communist Party's tabloid has taken a dig at UK's broadcasting company BBC in its latest opinion-editorial (op-ed) piece. Song Luzheng, a research fellow at Fudan University in the Global Times newspaper, has called BBC a 'propaganda machine'. The Chinese state media's op-ed has come days after India's Income Tax Department conducted a survey operation at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai headquarters as part of a tax evasion probe.

The Global Times, under the auspices of the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper, the People's Daily backed India's I-T raid against the BBC.

It said the BBC made the documentary on Gujarat riots as the "West's disfavor of Modi's governing style and the UK's unease toward the rapid development of India".

Here's what Chinese media has said about BBC:

1. The Global Times has questioned the journalism -style of BBC, it wrote, "The BBC, as a typical Western media outlet, claims to be objective and fact-based. Nonetheless, it's not reporting facts but doing opinion journalism," and added, "it is a propaganda machine that serves the Western imperialism".

2. Further, attacking Britain, the Global Times wrote, "British politicians defend the BBC as a national treasure, they ignore the fact that this propaganda machine has long been infamous in other countries".

3. Criticising western countries such as the US and the UK, the Chinese media wrote that " the West adopts its own set of values and standards -- it only agrees with what fits their standards and bans whatever doesn't fit the standards".

4. 'The hostility, extreme prejudice and neglect of professionalism of Western media reflects their arrogance and supremacist mentality,' Global Times mentioned in its op-ed.

5. The international status of a country's media is determined by the strength of the country and its adherence to media ethics. The BBC has lost the latter, and the UK is losing the former, it added.