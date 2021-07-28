2 min read.Updated: 28 Jul 2021, 02:02 PM ISTReuters
CPEC, part of Beijing's massive Belt and Road Initiative, has brought thousands of Chinese workers and engineers to work in Pakistan over the last six years
KARACHI :
A Chinese national was shot and wounded in an attack in Pakistan's largest city Karachi on Wednesday, police said, two weeks after nine Chinese workers were killed when an explosion sent their bus over a ravine in the north of the country.
Wednesday's victim and another Chinese national were being driven to Karachi's industrial area when they were attacked, police deputy inspector general Javed Akbar Riaz said.
Pakistan initially blamed a mechanical failure but later said traces of explosives had been found and terrorism could not be ruled out. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang described it as a "terrorist attack" and urged his Pakistani counterpart to hold the culprits accountable.
Chinese investigators accompanied by Pakistani counterparts visited the site of the bus explosion on July 17.
The Chinese workers killed on the bus were employed at the Dasu hydroelectric project, part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment plan aiming to link western China to the southern Pakistani port of Gwadar.
CPEC, part of Beijing's massive Belt and Road Initiative, has brought thousands of Chinese workers and engineers to work in Pakistan over the last six years.
It was not clear if the Chinese national shot on Wednesday was linked to any CPEC project.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!