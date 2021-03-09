Subscribe
Home >News >World >Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'

Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'

Traffic makes its way along Wan Chai district of Hong Kong
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Reuters

China's planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral system are needed to close "obvious loopholes" and will protect the city's international role, Deputy Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.

China's planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral system are needed to close "obvious loopholes" and will protect the city's international role, Deputy Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.

Song Ru'an told reporters the planned design of a new electoral system in the global financial hub was "China's internal affair".

China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is expected to approve on Thursday a resolution that will reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong institutions and vet any candidates for "patriotism".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

