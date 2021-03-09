Chinese official in Hong Kong says electoral changes needed to close 'loopholes'1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Song Ru'an told reporters the planned design of a new electoral system in the global financial hub was 'China's internal affair'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Song Ru'an told reporters the planned design of a new electoral system in the global financial hub was 'China's internal affair'
China's planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral system are needed to close "obvious loopholes" and will protect the city's international role, Deputy Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.
China's planned changes to Hong Kong's electoral system are needed to close "obvious loopholes" and will protect the city's international role, Deputy Commissioner of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong said on Tuesday.
Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech
Also Read | Australia’s prime time battle against big tech
Song Ru'an told reporters the planned design of a new electoral system in the global financial hub was "China's internal affair".
China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), is expected to approve on Thursday a resolution that will reduce democratic representation in Hong Kong institutions and vet any candidates for "patriotism".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.