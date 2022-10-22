Having been elected to the influential Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party on October 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to serve a historic third five-year term. Other prominent figures, such as Premier Li Keqiang, were left out of the key leadership shuffle. Following the week-long session of the once every five years Congress, 205 regular Central Committee members and 171 alternative members were chosen.

As his 10-year term comes to a close in 2022, Xi will be the first Chinese leader since Mao Zedong to hold onto office, ending three decades of rule by his predecessors, who both left office after two five-year terms.

On October 22, the Central Committee will meet to pick a 25-member Political Bureau, who will then choose seven or more individuals to serve on the Standing Committee, which will govern the country. The General Secretary, who leads the party and nation, is chosen by the Standing Committee in turn.

According to Beijing observers, Xi is on track to succeed Jiang as General Secretary after being elected to the Central Committee. As he gets about to serve a record-breaking third term and possibly the remainder of his life, Xi has further cemented his position of power by having several of his own allies join the Central Committee.

There were other names that were noticeably absent from the Central Committee list, most notably that of Premier Li (67), Chairman Li Zhanshu (72), Chairman Wang Yang (67) and Vice-Premier Han Zheng (68). They are all a part of the Xi-led, seven-person Standing Committee that is leaving.

Li, a moderate, has been in charge of the Chinese economy for the past 10 years. He has already made his intention to step down from the position of Premier, despite the fact that he is still one year away from the statutory retirement age of 68 imposed by the party.

