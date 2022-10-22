Chinese President Xi Jinping becomes first Chinese leader since Mao Zedong to…1 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 01:46 PM IST
On October 22, the Central Committee in China will meet to pick a 25-member Political Bureau.
Having been elected to the influential Central Committee of the ruling Communist Party on October 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to serve a historic third five-year term. Other prominent figures, such as Premier Li Keqiang, were left out of the key leadership shuffle. Following the week-long session of the once every five years Congress, 205 regular Central Committee members and 171 alternative members were chosen.