Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in India: Report2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to skip the G20 summit in India. Premier Li Qiang will attend as Beijing's representative. Xi's most recent interaction with Biden occurred during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November of the previous year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is anticipated to skip the upcoming G20 leaders' summit in India, as per information from sources acquainted with the situation in both India and China.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message