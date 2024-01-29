Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties after French President inks defence deals with India
Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced to boost China-France ties. Jinping has said, "China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for human development".