 Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties after French President inks defence deals with India | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ News / World/  Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties after French President inks defence deals with India
Back Back

Chinese President Xi Jinping offers to strengthen China-France ties after French President inks defence deals with India

 Livemint

Chinese President Xi Jinping announces plans to boost China-France ties and calls for joint efforts in promoting peace, security, prosperity, and progress.

China's President Xi Jinping swearing under oath after being re-elected as president for a third term (File photo) (AFP)Premium
China's President Xi Jinping swearing under oath after being re-elected as president for a third term (File photo) (AFP)

Days after French President Emmanuel Macron's high-profile visit to India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced to boost China-France ties. Jinping has said, "China and France should jointly open up a path of peace, security, prosperity, and progress for human development".

India, France to strengthen defence ties

On the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, Chinese President Xi offered to "break new ground" to give a fillip to bilateral ties between the two countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said they have offered to step up French imports to the country.

“We will continue to unleash consumer and investment market demand, and continue to expand the import of high-quality products and services from France," Wang Yi said.

India pivots away from Russian arms, but will retain strong ties

The Chinese foreign minister hoped that France too would provide Chinese companies with a fair, just, and predictable business environment.

China prioritises ties with France as Macron is pushing Europe to become a third bloc, a balancing force between the US and China.

Last week only French President Emmanuel Macron was invited as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on January 26.

During Macron's high-profile visit to India, the two countries unveiled an ambitious defence roadmap besides intensifying cooperation in the strategic Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific region.

France ties up defence deal, sets Indian students’ target

The intensification of India-France cooperation in the Indian Ocean concerns China as it tries to make forays in India’s backyard.

Beijing kept a wary watch on Macron’s visit to India as Paris is emerging as a key defence partner to New Delhi amid efforts by the US and European Union to court India as a counterweight to counter China.

The US, India, and several other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open, and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 29 Jan 2024, 07:41 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App