"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation," Modi said. "Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism," he said. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic which prevented such high-level gatherings.