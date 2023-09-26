Chinese President Xi Jinping's housing crisis efforts jeopardized as Evergrande face trouble2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Fresh drama at property developers jeopardizes President Xi's efforts to end the housing crisis in China
Fresh drama at Chinese property developers jeopardizes President Xi Jinping's efforts to end the housing crisis, as Evergrande revisits its debt restructuring plan, China Oceanwide faces liquidation, and Country Garden tries to avoid a potential default. The news has fueled investor confusion over whether authorities have a unified plan to stabilize the market.