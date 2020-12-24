OPEN APP
Chinese regulator launches probe into Alibaba's monopolistic practices
1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 06:51 AM IST Bloomberg

Regulators said separately they’ve summoned affiliate Ant Group Co. to a meeting intended to promote fair competition and consumer rights

China has formally kicked off an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., escalating a campaign of scrutiny over the country’s internet giants.

The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the regulator said in a statement without giving further details. Shares in SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, erased gains to trade 2.3% lower in Tokyo.

Also Read: Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Regulators said separately they’ve summoned affiliate Ant Group Co. to a meeting intended to promote fair competition and consumer rights. Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Jack Ma’s Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China.

