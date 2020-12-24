Chinese regulator launches probe into Alibaba's monopolistic practices

Chinese regulator launches probe into Alibaba's monopolistic practices1 min read . 06:51 AM IST
Regulators said separately they’ve summoned affiliate Ant Group Co. to a meeting intended to promote fair competition and consumer rights
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Regulators said separately they’ve summoned affiliate Ant Group Co. to a meeting intended to promote fair competition and consumer rights
China has formally kicked off an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., escalating a campaign of scrutiny over the country’s internet giants.
China has formally kicked off an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., escalating a campaign of scrutiny over the country’s internet giants.
The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the regulator said in a statement without giving further details. Shares in SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, erased gains to trade 2.3% lower in Tokyo.
The State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating Alibaba, the regulator said in a statement without giving further details. Shares in SoftBank Group Corp., Alibaba’s largest shareholder, erased gains to trade 2.3% lower in Tokyo.
Regulators said separately they’ve summoned affiliate Ant Group Co. to a meeting intended to promote fair competition and consumer rights. Once hailed as drivers of economic prosperity and symbols of the country’s technological prowess, Jack Ma’s Alibaba and rivals like Tencent Holdings Ltd. face increasing pressure from regulators after amassing hundreds of millions of users and gaining influence over almost every aspect of daily life in China.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.