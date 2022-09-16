Chinese representatives denied access to Queen's coffin - here's why

Chinese representatives denied access to Queen's coffin - here's why1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
After Beijing sanctioned seven British lawmakers in 2021, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom has been barred from Parliament for a year.
A group of Chinese government representatives have reportedly been denied access to the ancient hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is “lying-in" state. After Beijing sanctioned seven British lawmakers in 2021 for speaking out against China's treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far-western region of Xinjiang, the Chinese ambassador to the United Kingdom has been barred from Parliament for a year.
Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, rejected a request to allow Chinese officials access to Westminster Hall, a senior member of parliament with knowledge of the situation told POLITICO. The Queen will be in a lying-in state until her funeral on September 19. The Commons and Lords speakers have control over Westminster Hall, which is a portion of the Palace of Westminster. Hoyle has declined to comment on the report.
While the report first appeared in POLITICO, the BBC has also reported it. Hoyle is “understood to have refused" the request for access over Chinese sanctions that happened in 2021, it added.
As the host of the Queen's burial, the UK should follow the diplomatic protocols and proper manners to receive guests, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, who claimed not to have read the report.
On September 19, the Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey rather than Parliament, and a Chinese delegation is anticipated to attend it. The funeral's organisers have not released a guest list, so it is unknown whether anyone from China will attend. Concerned that the Chinese government has been invited to the queen's state burial, the sanctioned British lawmakers wrote to officials this week.
Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, and other Kremlin officials have been put on a blacklist as a result of the invasion of Ukraine. Belarus and Myanmar are also not invited to the ceremony. Iran will only send one ambassador to represent it. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not anticipated to attend the event either.
(With agency inputs)
