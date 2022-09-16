Chinese representatives denied access to Queen's coffin - here's why

Lindsay Hoyle, the speaker of the House of Commons, rejected a request to allow Chinese officials access to Westminster Hall, a senior member of parliament with knowledge of the situation told POLITICO. The Queen will be in a lying-in state until her funeral on September 19. The Commons and Lords speakers have control over Westminster Hall, which is a portion of the Palace of Westminster. Hoyle has declined to comment on the report.

