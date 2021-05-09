Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the Long March-5B rocket made the re-entry at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday. Most of the components of the rocket’s wreckage were burned up and destroyed during the re-entry, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in