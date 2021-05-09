Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean
- Re-entry eases days of anxiety that pieces would fall on densely populated areas
Debris from a Chinese rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, Chinese officials said, easing days of anxiety that pieces would fall on densely populated areas.
The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the Long March-5B rocket made the re-entry at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday. Most of the components of the rocket’s wreckage were burned up and destroyed during the re-entry, it said.
