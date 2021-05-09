Subscribe
Home >News >World >Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

Chinese rocket returns to earth over Indian Ocean

A Long March 5B rocket carrying China's Chang'e-5 lunar probe launches from the Wenchang Space Center on China's southern Hainan Island on November 24, 2020, on a mission to bring back lunar rocks, the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from the moon in four decades.
2 min read . 09:18 PM IST NATASHA KHAN, The Wall Street Journal

  • Re-entry eases days of anxiety that pieces would fall on densely populated areas

Debris from a Chinese rocket re-entered Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean, Chinese officials said, easing days of anxiety that pieces would fall on densely populated areas.

The China Manned Space Engineering Office said the Long March-5B rocket made the re-entry at 10:24 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday. Most of the components of the rocket’s wreckage were burned up and destroyed during the re-entry, it said.

