"In total, we assembled 24 novel coronavirus genomes from different bat species, including four SARS-CoV-2 like coronaviruses," the research was published in the journal Cell.
Scientists found that one strain of the virus discovered in the bat species Rhinolophus pusillus had a striking resemblance to SARS-CoV-2, although there were differences in spike proteins.
"Together with the SARS-CoV-2 related virus collected from Thailand in June 2020, these results clearly demonstrate that viruses closely related to SARS-CoV-2 continue to circulate in bat populations, and in some regions might occur at a relatively high frequency," the scientists said.
Researchers are trying to probe the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Although a bat is a likely source, it's possible the virus infected an intermediary animal. For instance, the SARS virus that caused an outbreak in 2002-2004 was tracked to an animal called a civet cat.
However, bats are well-known reservoir hosts for a variety of viruses that cause severe diseases in humans such as the Ebola virus and, most notably, coronaviruses.