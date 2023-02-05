Chinese spy balloon: All you need to know about this World War-I relic

Was the balloon a security threat?

American officials have asserted that the balloon has limited ability to collect additional meaningful data beyond what the Chinese can already gather through their satellite network. Still, Biden administration officials have told Bloomberg News they believe Chinese surveillance balloons are able to photograph facilities from different angles than satellites, providing a unique advantage. The dirigibles can also be deployed unexpectedly – so the US has less time to hide assets they are hoping to keep secret – and often have infrared sensors that provide different information than satellites. US defense officials also said that they were able to take “immediate steps to protect against the balloon’s collection of sensitive information," mitigating its intelligence value to China. The US has also said it learned technical details about the device and its surveillance capabilities, with more information potentially to be gleaned in a “relatively short time" after it’s recovered from the ocean.