Chinese spy balloon capable of collecting communications signals: US
- US military also said it was part of a fleet of surveillance balloons directed by the Chinese military
The Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean was capable of collecting communications signals and was part of a fleet of surveillance balloons directed by the Chinese military that had flown over more than 40 countries across continents, US State Department said on Thursday.
