Chinese spy balloon floating over the US: What we know so far

The Chinese have for decades complained about US surveillance by ships and spy planes near its own territory, leading to occasional confrontation over the years. And instances of Chinese balloon activity near American territory have been observed prior to Thursday’s announcement, US officials said. But it’s unclear why the balloon is flying over the US at this moment. The revelation comes just days before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected visit to Beijing and risks undermining Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to create a constructive backdrop for the first US secretary of state visit to China since Michael Pompeo’s trip in 2018.

