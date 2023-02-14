Chinese spy balloon ‘programmed for intelligence collection’, confirms White House
After shooting down the Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina on February 4, the United States shot down three more unidentified flying objects, two in US airspace and one in Canadian airspace.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the Chinese spy balloon is linked to intelligence collection.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×