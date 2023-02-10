Chinese ‘spy’ balloon saga: What was it trying to collect from US?
The US insists that the balloon was part of a broader People’s Liberation Army intelligence-gathering effort that spanned more than 40 countries including India.
A Chinese balloon floating across the United States has triggered a multi-nation diplomatic crisis. First spotted at the end of January, it was shot down by a Sidewinder missile off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. Beijing continues to insist that it was an off-course weather balloon that the US had ‘irresponsibly’ brought down.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×