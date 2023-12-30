Chinese spy balloon used American internet provider: US
A Chinese spy balloon that crossed the US in 2023 used an American internet service provider to transmit data back to China, according to a US official. The connection was used by US intelligence agencies to track the balloon's location and gather information.
A US official revealed that the Chinese spy balloon, which traversed the United States in early 2023, used an American internet service provider to transmit periodic data related to navigation and location back to China, CNN reported.
