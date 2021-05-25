Chinese surveillance-gear maker Hikvision has ties to country’s military, report says
- Company is blacklisted by the Pentagon but disputes U.S. claims of links to China’s military and research company’s findings
The world’s largest maker of surveillance equipment has long-established links to China’s military, including conducting a study with Chinese weapons experts and supplying cameras and drones to the country’s air force, according to a report by a surveillance-industry research company.
The findings by IPVM shed fresh light on Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., which has disputed as baseless a decision by the U.S. Defense Department last year to place it on a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to China’s armed forces.
