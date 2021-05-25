Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Chinese surveillance-gear maker Hikvision has ties to country’s military, report says

Chinese surveillance-gear maker Hikvision has ties to country’s military, report says

Premium
A Hikvision surveillance camera seen in photo in Hong Kong, China.
5 min read . 05:42 PM IST DAN STRUMPF, The Wall Street Journal

  • Company is blacklisted by the Pentagon but disputes U.S. claims of links to China’s military and research company’s findings

The world’s largest maker of surveillance equipment has long-established links to China’s military, including conducting a study with Chinese weapons experts and supplying cameras and drones to the country’s air force, according to a report by a surveillance-industry research company.

The findings by IPVM shed fresh light on Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., which has disputed as baseless a decision by the U.S. Defense Department last year to place it on a blacklist of companies with alleged ties to China’s armed forces.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!