Chinese tech companies need to disappear for a while

The SEC’s action was unusual. Most agencies stop issuing major new policies after a presidential election, particularly when power has changed hands, as Robert Schmidt and Ben Bain of Bloomberg News reported. The issue of allowing U.S. regulators access to the audits of Chinese companies listed on American markets is a longstanding one. The new regulations have been discussed since at least August and it’s unlikely they will be finalized before Donald Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20. That means completing the task would be left to an SEC chief picked by the incoming president.