Chinese tech titan Jack Ma turns to farming, invests 10% stake in agrotech startup: Reports1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:06 PM IST
In his 3-years of disappearance, Jack Ma appeared to be traveling the world with a focus on studying agrotech.
China's most successful business tycoon Jack Ma, who is leading an active retirement life, has now invested in a new farm tech company, reported Business Insider on 1 August, quoting a report from South China Morning Post.
