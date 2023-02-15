China temporarily closes their consular office in Islamabad. Here's why
The embassy announced this on its website, refraining from providing specific information about the nature of the 'technical issue' or the timeline for the closure.
ISLAMABAD : China has temporarily closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan due to “technical issues", days after advising Chinese citizens in this country to be cautious due to the deteriorating security situation.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×