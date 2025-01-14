Chinese tourist killed, one injured as jet skis collide in Thailand's Phuket

In a tragic incident, one Chinese tourist died and another injured after two jet skis collided in Phuket in Thailand on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The victim, identified as Liu Hongchao, was rushed to Hospital, but succumbed to injuries. Whereas Lyu Zhifeng, 28, is undergoing treatment at Patong Hospital.

Both the deceased and injured are from Henan Province of China, reported Phuket News.

The cause of the incident, which occurred at around 1:45pm, was being investigated, reported Reuters, quoting Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The report said that three Chinese tourists, including one woman, had rented jet skis near Loma Park and each tourist operated their own jet-ski. However, the woman escaped unhurt.

Mr Boy, an employee of a jet-ski rental employee, told the news outlet that he became worried when they exceeded their rental time, and when he went to look for them, he discovered the aftermath of the collision.

Boy noted that while jet-ski accidents are rare, a similar incident occurred some six to seven years ago, but in that incident strong waves were a contributing factor in that case, unlike today.

The registration of one of the jet-skis involved in the collision expired last Friday (Jan 10), reported Phuket News quoting marine officials.

Meanwhile, in another incident, thirty-three Chinese tourists were safely rescued from a sinking catamaran off this southern tourist province on Monday, reported the Bangkok Post.

In December 2024, an Austrian man was arrested in Krabi for allegedly driving a jet ski that struck and killed a Russian man off Karon Beach in Phuke.

David Robert Herbst, 25, was arrested by the Police and immigration officers from Koh Phi Phi in the southern province of Krabi following an investigation, reported the Bangkok Post.

