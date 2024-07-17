Chinese Tycoon Guo Guilty in US of $1 Billion Investor Fraud

Exiled Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui, whose crusade against the Communist Party attracted allies including Donald Trump associate Steve Bannon, was convicted for duping investors out of $1 billion to fund his luxury lifestyle.

After a trial in Manhattan that lasted almost two months, Guo was found guilty on Tuesday of fraud and racketeering conspiracy. Convicted on 9 of the 12 counts against him, he faces as many as 20 years in prison on the most serious charges when he is sentenced on Nov. 19. A lawyer for Guo declined to comment following the verdict, but Guo is almost certain to appeal the verdict.

He smiled at his lawyers as the jury walked out, hugged attorney Sabrina Shroff and shook the hands of other members of the defense team.

The outspoken businessman, also known as Ho Wan Kwok or Miles Guo, was tried before jurors whose names were kept secret — an unusual move designed to shield them in a case that has drawn intense interest.

Appealing to a strong online following, Guo raised money from investors for seemingly legitimate businesses but diverted the funds to spend on himself and his family. The trial involved weeks of testimony from investors drawn to Guo through his public critique of the Chinese Communist Party, as well as from luxury car dealers who sold him rare vehicles and a managing director at Kyle Bass’ hedge fund Hayman Capital Management, which ran a hedge fund that Guo invested $100 million of the stolen funds in.

Neither Bass, Hayman nor Bannon was accused of wrongdoing in the case.

Guo amassed a huge social media following through videos recorded from his penthouse at the Sherry-Netherland hotel overlooking New York’s Central Park or from the deck of his 152-foot superyacht. Guo claimed his fortune came from his wealthy real estate developer family in China. But a portion of his wealth, federal prosecutors said, also came from stealing $1 billion through bogus investment opportunities he hawked online.

The jury began its deliberations Thursday but was forced to start over with an alternate juror after a member of the panel admitted to Googling the name of a co-defendant, who is still at large.

The defense urged the jurors not to let Guo's expensive tastes cloud their judgment, claiming he flaunted his wealth as a form of protest against the Communist Party.

“Is Miles Guo a real political activist?" Assistant US Attorney Juliana Murray said Thursday during closing arguments. “I don’t know and I don’t care, because that’s not what this trial is about."

The case is US v. Guo, 23-cr-00118, US District Court, Southern District of New York .

With assistance from Bob Van Voris and Chris Dolmetsch.

